Frewsburg man charged with animal neglect

FREWSBURG, NY — A Frewsburg man is facing animal neglect charges after a tip about dogs locked in a trailer.

Thomas C. Wallace, 26, was arrested on on charges of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance to the animals, according to New York State Police.

After an investigation, troopers discovered that the trailer had no electricity or ventilation, and the dogs didn’t have access to regular food or water. Two puppies were rescued from a small, dark wooden pen with no light. The puppies were emaciated with had an apparent skin condition, troopers say.

The Dog Control Officer took the dogs and puppies to the SPCA to be examined by a veterinarian.

Wallace was arrested and processed at the state police headquarters in Jamestown. He was released on appearance tickets in Town of Carroll Court.

