Former UB employee sentenced for taking bribe

BUFFALO,NY-- A former University at Buffalo employee will spend the next six months in jail in connection with a bid rigging scheme.

Dean Yerry, 63, now of Henderson, Nevada, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for receiving a bribe. He was also fined $40,000.

Investigators say Yerry was a maintenance worker at UB when he conspired to rig the bidding on two painting contracts worth $1 million, in exchange for a $100,000 kickback.

Yerry retired from UB in 2014, before he was charged.

