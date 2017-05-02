WGRZ
Former UB employee sentenced for taking bribe

WGRZ 12:37 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

BUFFALO,NY--   A former University at Buffalo employee will spend the next six months in jail in connection with a bid rigging scheme.

Dean Yerry, 63, now of Henderson, Nevada, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for receiving a bribe. He was also fined $40,000.

Investigators say Yerry was a maintenance worker at UB when he conspired to rig the bidding on two painting contracts worth $1 million, in exchange for a $100,000 kickback. 

Yerry retired from UB in 2014, before he was charged. 

