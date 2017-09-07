Former UB employee pleads guilty to grand larceny

BUFFALO, NY - The former UB Director of Campus Living, Andrea Costantino appeared in State Supreme Court Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to 3rd degree Grand Larceny.
Costantino will pay $14,664 in restitution.
Former UB Vice President Dennis Black, who retired suddenly in April of 2016, is also in court this morning. He is expected to plead guilty to similar charges.
Still waiting for court proceeding to begin for former @UBCommunity VP Dennis Black. He entered and left @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/NBkz0xuOHM— Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) September 7, 2017
