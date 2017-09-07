WGRZ
Former UB employee pleads guilty to grand larceny

September 07, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - The former UB Director of Campus Living, Andrea Costantino appeared in State Supreme Court Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to 3rd degree Grand Larceny.

Costantino will pay $14,664 in restitution.

Former UB Vice President Dennis Black, who retired suddenly in April of 2016, is also in court this morning. He is expected to plead guilty to similar charges.

 

