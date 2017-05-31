Former teacher convicted on child pornography charge

Photo of Steven Choi posted on his facebook page.

BUFFALO, NY - A former WNY English teacher has been convicted of possession of child pornography.

Steven Choi, 42, of Rochester was sentenced to time served and 15 years of supervised released by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. Choi was a teacher at Holley Central School when he was charged last July. He's no longer with the district.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany H. Lee said that the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force found that Choi accessed child pornography online, and a forensic examination of that computer recovered sexually explicit photographs of prepubescent girls.

