Robert Washington (Olean Police Photo) (Photo: Robert Washington (Olean Police Photo))

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A former teacher in Olean has accepted a plea deal after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old boy.

As part of the deal, 37-year-old Robert Washington pleaded guilty to a single charge of criminal sexual act in the third degree.

He was facing six counts of sex abuse and other charges.

He will be sentenced June 26th.

