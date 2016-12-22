Former Police Officer says he faked injury

Sources tell 2 On Your Side that the FBI went to Buffalo Police headquarters last week and left with computers and cell phones. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Sean Potter, a former Buffalo Police Officer, admits he faked an injury so he could collect benefits.

The 52-year-old from Tonawanda pleaded guilty to offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree. He was sentenced to one year conditional discharge by Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah.

In court, Potter admitted that he filed paperwork with the department in which he falsely claimed to be injured on duty in September 2016. Potter resigned from the department following his guilty plea.