Former NU hockey player guilty in murder-for-hire case

ELMIRA, N.Y. - A former Niagara University hockey player has been found guilty of hiring another man to murder his wife.
37-year-old Thomas Clayton was convicted of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death two years ago of his wife, Kelley.
That killing took place at the couples home in Elmira.
Clayton faces the possibility of life in prison without parole when sentenced in May.
