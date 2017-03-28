Orchard Park Police say Billie Becker, 55, was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from Towne Automotive since at least 2012. (Photo: Orchard Park Police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. --Towne Auto Group former controller Bille Becker, 55, has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $4.1 million from the car dealership, according to a news release from the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

She admitted embezzling the money between May 2009 and November 2016 by writing company checks to pay for personal bills, and wiring money from the company to her bank accounts.

Becker also owes the state more than $256,000 in taxes on the stolen money. She said she used the money she took to help care for Dressage horses she owns and online video games.

Becker is still free on bail and she faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars. She will be sentenced in June.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV