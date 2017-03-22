Former Buffalo gang member sentenced

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A former member of the Schuele Boys Gang will spend more than 15 years in prison for selling cocaine.

Jerome Grant, 36, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He was sentenced to 188 months in prison.

Investigators say the Schuele Boys Gang operated on the East Side of Buffalo, and they believe the gang is responsible for multiple acts of violence and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Grant is one of 28 gang members arrested in this investigation. Eighteen of those members have been convicted.



