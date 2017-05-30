Former BPD cell block attendant pleads guilty

BUFFALO, NY - A former Buffalo Police cell attendant has pleaded guilty to depriving an inmate rights. Matthew Jaskula was in federal court Tuesday, admitting to intentionally hurting the inmate who was in handcuffs.

Matthew Jaskula, 27, walked into federal under the presumption of innocence. He walked out a convicted felon.

Jaskula admitted to shoving a handcuffed inmate into a door, inside Buffalo city jail a year ago. When that inmate hit the floor, Jaskula dragged him into a cell, leaving him there in a pool of blood. The incident was caught on surveillance.

REPORTER: Is this pretty much a case that you can't defend because of the video?

"Yes, yes, it's right on the video," said defense attorney Paul Dell.

REPORTER: There was a point in time here in which this case could've went to trial, what changed?

"Well, from day one Matthew Jaskula has wanted to take responsibility and plead guilty, he's ashamed," Dell said.

The victim is Shaun Porter, who was arrested last May and brought to the city jail, on charges that include assault and criminal mischief. Prosecutors say two Buffalo cops led Porter to booking. Jaskula admits to pushing Porter face first into a door. Porter then hit his face on a shelf on a desk, then hit the floor.