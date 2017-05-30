Former BPD cell block attendant pleads guilty

BUFFALO, NY - A former Buffalo Police cell attendant has pleaded guilty to depriving an inmate rights. Matthew Jaskula was in federal court Tuesday, admitting to intentionally hurting the inmate who was in handcuffs.
Matthew Jaskula, 27, walked into federal under the presumption of innocence. He walked out a convicted felon.
Jaskula admitted to shoving a handcuffed inmate into a door, inside Buffalo city jail a year ago. When that inmate hit the floor, Jaskula dragged him into a cell, leaving him there in a pool of blood. The incident was caught on surveillance.
REPORTER: Is this pretty much a case that you can't defend because of the video?
"Yes, yes, it's right on the video," said defense attorney Paul Dell.
REPORTER: There was a point in time here in which this case could've went to trial, what changed?
"Well, from day one Matthew Jaskula has wanted to take responsibility and plead guilty, he's ashamed," Dell said.
The victim is Shaun Porter, who was arrested last May and brought to the city jail, on charges that include assault and criminal mischief. Prosecutors say two Buffalo cops led Porter to booking. Jaskula admits to pushing Porter face first into a door. Porter then hit his face on a shelf on a desk, then hit the floor.
"As opposed to doing something to assist the victim at that point stand him up he dragged him by his arms as he's handcuffed behind his back," said U.S. assistant attorney Joseph Guerra.
Two officers and another cell attendant, who prosecutors say saw what happened, followed behind.
"One thing that you'll see in the video is no one there is doing a thing including the officers," Dell said.
REPORTER: Are the officers under investigation for any of this?
"In our opinion the officers did not commit any crime," said Guerra. "They would've had to willfully taken part."
Eventually, Porter was taken to ECMC complaining of chest pains.
Jaskula resigned from the Buffalo Police department Monday. Porter has filed a lawsuit against Jaskula, the officers involved and the city, demanding $10 million in damages. The victim's attorney says he's pleased Jaskula has taken responsibility, now he wants the other officers to be held accountable. Jaskula is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs