Former Baker Victory Services employees plead guilty

Kristen Hauser and Lori Thomas. Photo: Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. -- Two former Baker Victory Services employees have pleaded guilty to falsifying investigative reports, according to the state Justice Center for Protection of People with Special Needs.

Kristin Hauser, of Williamsville, a former Director of Quality at Baker Victory, pled guilty to three counts of second-degree forgery, a felony, and will be sentenced July 5.

Hauser was charged with forging numerous witness statements, which were included in reports of allegations of abuse and neglect.

Earlier in April, Lori Thomas of Angola pled guilty to Falsifying Business Records in the second degree, a misdemeanor, for falsifying an investigative report that she submitted to her employer, fabricating accounts of witnesses and including them in the report. She is responsible for allegations of abuse and neglect involving those receiving Baker Victory services.

Thomas was sentenced to a conditional discharge for one year with 200 hours of community service.

The Justice Center says it has started a comprehensive review of Baker Victory staff investigations.

Baker Victory Services is a non-profit licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) that provides care and treatment for males and females 12 to 21.

