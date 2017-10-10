Forestville man facing child porn charges

Robert J. Howard (Photo: New York State Police)

FORESTVILLE, NY-- A Forestville man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Robert J. Howard, 62, is charged with 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of promoting a sexual performance, both felonies.

A source tells 2 On Your Side Howard lives across the street from Forestville Central Schools and has served as scorekeeper for many sporting events held at the school.

Howard was arraigned at the Town of Hanover Court and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

