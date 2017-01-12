Florida man arrested on bestiality charges

Bradley Jean Hubbard was arrested Monday at his Pensacola home after a family member reported the ongoing sexual assault of the family pet, a pit bull or bull dog mix named "Baby Girl." (Photo: Escambia County (Fla.) Jail))

ENSACOLA, Fla. — A 23-year-old Florida man was arrested on claims of sexual contact with an animal that allegedly went on for years before it was reported.

Bradley Jean Hubbard was arrested Monday at his Pensacola home after a family member reported the ongoing sexual assault of the family pet, a pit bull or bull dog mix named "Baby Girl."

Hubbard lived with his father and his father's girlfriend during the period of the offenses, which allegedly had continued for more than three years.

A family member who lived in the home reported the incident, saying she had physically seen Hubbard take the animal to his bedroom and engage in sexual contact with the dog, estimating it to have happened more than 100 times in the last several years. She had been able to witness the attack as Hubbard's bedroom door has a hole in it, as a result of a violent outburst.

The witness said she heard the dog whimper and cry out in pain during each incident, and the behavior had become increasingly frequent over time, which led her to report the attacks in fear of the animal's safety. She said the dog would initially cry out and whimper during its attacks, but over time it had stopped making noises as it was victimized. Hubbard had allegedly brushed off questions about the dog's symptoms of abuse by saying she was in heat.

The family member reported the incident to police Dec. 28, when Hubbard allegedly came to her bedroom, grabbed the dog and took the animal to his bedroom, then closed and locked the door. She said she heard noises and "could not take it anymore," so she ran outside and called law enforcement.

Hubbard's father denied the allegations, according to the arrest report, but the reporting family member also stated that he had "covered up" for Hubbard in the past.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for a rape kit examination, where it was found the animal's genitals showed signs consistent with abuse. The report states the animal is very aggressive and is only loyal to one human at a time.

Hubbard was housed at the Escambia County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond. He was released Wednesday night. He faces charges of engaging in sexual conduct with an animal and causing death, pain or suffering to an animal.

According to the Escambia County Jail website, Hubbard has been arrested a number of times since 2013 when he was 19.

A court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Pensacola News Journal