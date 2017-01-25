FBI seeking info on Albion man facing child porn charges

Provided Photo

ALBION, N.Y. -- The FBI Buffalo Division is seeking information about an Albion man who faces child pornography charges.

The man, Christopher Ridder, 45, of Albion was arrested by the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force Wednesday morning.

Ridder has been charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the complaint, in early Sept. Ridder's cell phone was found in the trash outside his former South Main Street home in Medina, N.Y. with 75 images of young boys dressed in various ways, including wearing bathing suits and underwear. It also contained naked images of boys and was turned into the Village of Medina Police Department.

Officers then found lewd Facebook message conversations on the phone, such as, "I see boys all the time wishing I could love one (guy tht is) lol...I c very cute lil boys all the time at walmart.”

In October 2016 an undercover officer spoke to the defendant through Facebook Messenger and during the conversation, Ridder said he lived in Albion and described himself as, "very down to earth... very open minded...biggest fantasy is to be with a bf laying on a blanket nude in the woods."

The officer said, "sounds like boy scout retreat."

Ridder replied, "I been a boy scout... and yes... had a friend in it tht we messed around in our tent.. .I was 13 he was 12."

Eventually as the conversation continued, Ridder said, "Im a ped just like you. I know exactly how u get or feel...These laws... I hate them."

Ridder is being held pending a detention hearing Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone who may have any information about Ridder being in contact with a minor is asked to call the FBI Buffalo Division office at 716-843-1680.

