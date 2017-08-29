Alfred Vitagliano mug shot. Photo: New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — The former owner of a Niagara Falls collision shop is facing multiple counts of sales tax evasion, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced Tuesday.

Alfred Vitagliano, 76 of Niagara Falls, was the owner and operator of Fred’s Collision Shop at 530 56th Street. He faces one count of two-degree grand larceny and six counts of third-degree criminal tax fraud.

He was arrested by investigators with the Tax Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court where he plead not guilty.

Vitagliano is accused of failing to remit the $85,233 in sales taxes he collected from his customers from 2010 to 2016.

“Failing to remit sales tax collected is a serious crime that deprives communities of revenue needed to fund vital services,” said Nonie Manion, Acting Tax Commissioner. “We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to ensure that those who ignore the law and their tax obligations face justice.”

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Oct. 23. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The Tax Department asks that if anyone suspects sales tax evasion or fraud, please anonymously report it online or by calling 518-457-0578.

