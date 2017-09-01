Falls man admits to stealing nearly $70,000 from employer

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — A Niagara Falls man faces up to 15 years in jail after he admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Nicholas Mallory, 31, pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to second-degree grand larceny. The DA's office said Mallory stole about $70,000 worth of brass parts from Sherex Fastening Solutions on Riverwalk Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda. He then sold the metal for cash.

He will be sentenced by Justice Michalski on Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

