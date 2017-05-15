Ex-bookkeeper for doctor faces sentencing in $500K theft

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A former bookkeeper who told authorities she's a compulsive buyer faces sentencing this week for stealing a half-million dollars from the western New York doctor's office where she worked.



Justine Smith, of Buffalo, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court, where she pleaded guilty to grand larceny in February.



District Attorney John Flynn says the 56-year-old stole the money by falsifying business records while working at a doctor's office in the Buffalo suburb of Amherst from 2011 to 2016.



She could receive up to 15 years in prison.

© 2017 Associated Press