Erie Co. Sheriff Announces Heroin Raid Arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's Office and multiple partner agencies announced on Friday the arrest of a 45-year-old Cheektowaga man, accused of intending to deal heroin and possessing an estimated 10,000 individual doses of the drug.

According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities seized more than 200 grams of heroin during two separate raids in Cheektowaga on Friday. The raids, carried out in collaboration with the DEA and the Cheektowaga Police Department, led to the arrest of Eddie Fields, who now faces two felony charges.

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard said the case was a "high-priority," as the county continues to battle the deadly opioid epidemic along with the rest of the country.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said there is no evidence at this point to suggest Fields' heroin led to any overdoses, but he said this investigation was necessary to wipe a dangerous drugs off the streets.

"10,000 individual doses," Flynn said. "Think about perhaps how many lives we just saved, potentially, with getting these individual doses off the street. Because it's these individual doses that people are taking and overdosing on, and which is ultimately causing their deaths in some cases."

Fields is being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

