Elderly man charged with attempted murder

BUFFALO,NY-- An 88-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly beating his wife with a hammer.

Investigators say Martin Turkiewicz of Cheektowaga hit his wife in the head with a hammer on September 9 while at the Garden Gate Health Care Facility on Union Road.

His wife, Rita Turkiewicz, 86, suffered serious injuries and was taken to ECMC in serious condition.

Police say she was at the facility for rehab and that her husband walked into the room, hit her on the head, and walked out to tell staff that something had happened to his wife.

Martin Turkiewicz pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges and is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

