Elderly man admits to attacking wife with hammer

WGRZ 3:48 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — An 88-year-old man, accused of attacking his wife with a hammer at a rehabilitation facility, pleaded guilty to assault charges Thursday in court.

Martin Turkiewicz, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with the attack of his 86-year-old wife, Rita Turkiewicz. Rita suffered serious injuries in the beating.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 8.

 

