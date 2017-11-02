Elderly man admits to attacking wife with hammer

Investigators say Martin Turkiewicz, of Cheektowaga, hit his wife in the head with a hammer on September 9 while at the Garden Gate Health Care Facility on Union Road. (Photo: ECSO)

BUFFALO, NY — An 88-year-old man, accused of attacking his wife with a hammer at a rehabilitation facility, pleaded guilty to assault charges Thursday in court.

Martin Turkiewicz, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with the attack of his 86-year-old wife, Rita Turkiewicz. Rita suffered serious injuries in the beating.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 8.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV