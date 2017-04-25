Eden murder suspect won't fight extradition

Wayne Kozak (Photo: Erie County, PA Jail)

BUFFALO, NY-- The man accused of shooting and killing his mother in Eden is not fighting his extradition back to New York.

Wayne Kozak, 48, waived his extradition hearing Tuesday morning in Erie, Pennsylvania where he was arrested last week.

Once he's brought back here, he'll be charged with second degree murder in the death of 79-year-old Mary Kozak, who was found dead in their home on East Eden Road last Thursday.

