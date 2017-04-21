Eden man accused of killing his mother

EDEN, NY-- An Eden man is in jail after his mother was found shot to death.

Police say they were called to 8925 East Eden Road just before 4pm Thursday for a report of a person shot. There, they found Mary Kozak, 79, shot to death.

Wayne Kozak, 48, was later located in a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was arrested on a fugitive warrant and arraigned in court. He is currently in a Pennsylvania jail without bail. An extradition hearing will be held to return Kozak back to WNY to face a second degree murder charge.

There's no word on a motive for the shooting. Officials say Wayne Kozak lived with his mother and there were no prior incidents at the house.

