Eden man accused of killing his mother

WGRZ 11:24 AM. EDT April 21, 2017

EDEN, NY--   An Eden man is in jail after his mother was found shot to death.

Police say they were called to 8925 East Eden Road just before 4pm Thursday for a report of a person shot.  There, they found Mary Kozak, 79, shot to death.

Wayne Kozak, 48, was later located in a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania.   He was arrested on a fugitive warrant and arraigned in court.  He is currently in a Pennsylvania jail without bail.  An extradition hearing will be held to return Kozak back to WNY to face a second degree murder charge.

There's no word on a motive for the shooting.  Officials say Wayne Kozak lived with his mother and there were no prior incidents at the house.

 

