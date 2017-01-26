ECSO looking for couple in connection to car break-ins

HOLLAND, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two people of interest in connection to a series of a car break-ins.

The break-ins happened last weekend on South Protection Road in the Town of Holland.

Investigators say they responded to six reports of vehicle entry and property theft.

If you have any information on the identify of the two people in the photos, or information about these incidents, you're asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at: 716-858-2903.

(© 2017 WGRZ)