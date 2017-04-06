ECC hockey player pleads guilty

Screen grab of Sports Illustrated social media post.

BINGHAMTON, NY-- An ECC hockey player will spend the next three years on probation after he pleaded guilty to assault.

#Breaking: Brandon Day pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault in exchange for probation. pic.twitter.com/KwtKYuevmr — Anthony Borrelli (@PSBABorrelli) April 6, 2017

Brandon Day, of Cheektowaga, knocked a referee to the ice during a game at SUNY Broome Community College in Binghamton.

A Sports Illustrated video shows Day coming out of the penalty box, skating directly to the referee, and knocking him to the ice during the NJCAA Championship game against Dakota College of Bottineau.

Erie Community College (NJCAA) player storms out of penalty box to level referee late in 3rd period, ending national title game pic.twitter.com/UuJYjSER3K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2017

Day was suspended for one week from Erie Community College following the incident.

