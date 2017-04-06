WGRZ
ECC hockey player pleads guilty

WGRZ 10:44 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

BINGHAMTON, NY-- An ECC hockey player will spend the next three years on probation after he pleaded guilty to assault.

Brandon Day, of Cheektowaga, knocked a referee to the ice during a game at SUNY Broome Community College in Binghamton.

A Sports Illustrated video shows Day coming out of the penalty box, skating directly to the referee, and knocking him to the ice during the NJCAA Championship game against Dakota College of Bottineau. 

Day was suspended for one week from Erie Community College following the incident. 

