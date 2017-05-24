EC Lawmaker: Tougher Laws Against Car Break-ins

Police lights.

Buffalo, NY - Unfortunately many of us have experienced the frustrating crime of a car break - in. Now an Erie County lawmaker is seeking a way to come down harder on those criminals who damage our property and take our valuables.

Erie County Legislator Peter Savage says it's a quality of life issue here in Buffalo where there have been many other victims of this crime. The Erie County District Attorney says over the past two years there have been about 3,800 reported car break - ins or so called "car pops" where they break out the window.

It's actually only classified as larceny which is a misdemeanor under New York State law.

Savage, who represents North Buffalo and Tonawanda, says it needs to be tougher because of the actual theft and damage it causes with auto glass replacement. And he feels it should be just like the felony charge for a burglary with a break-in to a home as a stronger sense of deterrence. "Currently the law does not allow for a felony charge for someone who break into someone's vehicle. So as a a result it tends to be a resolving door with the same offenders repeating the same activity over and over again. In the mean time no one is held accountable."

Savage has the support of Erie County DA John Flynn who feels they need a stronger tool to combat this problem. They point out that there are many repeat offenders with one person said to be arrested eight times for car break-ins.

Savage plans to introduce his resolution calling for the tougher penalties on car break-ins to the Erie County legislature on Thursday. He hopes it will be approved and sent on to the Governor's office and our local delegation in Albany with the aim of spurring them into action. Legislator Savage says State Senator Tim Kennedy has expressed an interest in the idea of a stronger state law like those in Ohio, New Jersey, and Florida where car break-ins are regarded as burglaries.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV