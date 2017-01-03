Orchard Park Police say Billie Becker, 55, was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from Towne Automotive since at least 2012. (Photo: Orchard Park Police)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- An East Aurora woman is accused of stealing an estimated one million dollars from her employer.

Orchard Park Police say Billie Becker, 55, was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from Towne Automotive since at least 2012.

Investigators say Towne Automotive officials discovered the theft after a credit card company called inquiring about a credit card the company was not aware of.

Police say they believe Becker was using the credit card to pay for personal accounts.

The case is still under investigation, and more charges could be filed against Becker and others.