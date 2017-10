Jake Klocek, 19, is charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. (Photo: Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, NY-- An East Aurora man will spend the next 4-12 years in prison for shooting his friend to death.

Jake Klocek, 20, plead guilty in July to manslaughter in connection with the death of his friend, Anthony King, 19 of Elma.

The incident happened November 6, 2016 in a home on Dorris Drive in Elma.

