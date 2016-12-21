Drugs, bribes at center of NY pension scandal

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (Photo: CNBC Feed)

ALBANY - A former director for New York's massive public pension fund was charged Wednesday with directing $2 billion in trades to brokers in exchange for crack cocaine, money for prostitutes and a slew of other lavish bribes.

Navnoor Kang, former director of fixed income and head of portfolio strategy for the state's $179 billion pension fund, faces six felony conspiracy, fraud and obstruction of justice charges in an indictment handed up Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

Kang, who oversaw $53 billion worth of fixed-income assets, is accused of accepting bribes worth $100,000 in weekend getaways, narcotics, nightclub bottle service and other perks from brokers Gregg Schonhorn and Deborah Kelley.

In exchange, Schonhorn and Kelley's employers received millions in dollars in commission from the pension fund, with Schonhorn and Kelley taking between 35 and 40 percent, according to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office.

In a statement, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli -- who oversees the pension fund -- said his office is "outraged by Mr. Kang's shocking betrayal of his responsibilities."

Kang was fired in February.

"As the criminal indictment says, he secretly circumvented our rigorous ethical standards and policies," DiNapoli said.

"When his misconduct was uncovered by federal authorities, our inspector general worked with law-enforcement officials to uncover the extent of his scheme."

Kelley and Schonhorn were also charged in the scheme. Attorneys for Kang, Schonhorn and Kelley could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning.

Schonhorn, however, has been cooperating with authorities, according to the indictment, and recorded Kang instructing him to give false testimony to investigators.

The alleged bribery began in February 2014, shortly after Kang was hired by DiNapoli's office, the sole trustee of the pension fund and its investments.

Between February and April of that year, Schonhorn paid for Kang and an unnamed employee of the pension system to take a series of weekend trips to Montreal, spending $10,000 for airfare, hotels, meals, bottle service and cocaine, according to the indictment.

In October 2014, Kelley allegedly took Kang to New Orleans, paying for a ticket to a Paul McCartney concert, tours and his meals.

Around the same time, Schonhorn spent thousands of dollars on Kang at strip clubs, upscale dinners, tickets to the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens and crack cocaine, according to the indictment.

According to Bharara's office, Kang's hiring came despite him being fired from his previous job at a private firm for not complying with internal reporting requirements about accepting gifts and entertainment, including a Rolex wristwatch he allegedly accepted from Schonhorn.

Kang allegedly lied to DiNapoli's office about his dismissal from the private firm, according to the indictment.

Bharara is scheduled to discuss the indictment at noon.