Drug trafficking arrests in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Acting U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says several kilos of cocaine that were headed from Mexico to Buffalo are off the streets.

Three Buffalo men are in custody, accused of being part of this multi-state drug operation.

James Wilkie, Remus Nowak, and Fernando Rodriguez are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 5 kg or more of cocaine. All total, it's 48 kg of cocaine worth millions of dollars.

Wilke is accused of picking up cocaine in Arizona and bringing it to Buffalo several times. Illinois State police stopped him Wednesday on a traffic stop and found a suitcase and duffel bag. The suitcase was meant for Chicago. The duffel bag with 18 kg of cocaine for Buffalo.

Law enforcement had Wilke deliver 18 kg of sham cocaine instead to make the arrest at a hotel in Western New York and then at an auto shop where the acting U.S. attorney says Rodriguez was in the town of Tonawanda.

The complaint states that Wilkie picked up many kilograms of cocaine in Arizona and transported it to Buffalo on a number of occasions. Once, in Buffalo, Wilkie would give the cocaine to Nowak, who, in turn, would provide it to Rodriguez, for distribution throughout the area. Once distributed, the proceeds of the sale would be collected by Rodriguez and Nowak who would provide the money to Wilkie so that he could return it to the Mexican source.

