Drug raids yeild 40 lbs of pot, $700K in cash

Money seized in drug raid by Erie County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say separate police drug raids conducted in Buffalo yielded 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of marijuana and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.



The Erie County Sheriff's Office says its narcotics unit executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a resident on LaSalle Street, where the large amount of pot was seized.



The second raid was conducted on Elmwood Avenue where more than $700,000 was found by police.



A 44-year-old Buffalo man was arrested after the first raid and charged with criminal possession of marijuana. Prosecutors say he's a three-time convicted drug felon in New York state and has been convicted twice on federal drug-related charges.

© 2017 Associated Press