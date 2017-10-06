WGRZ
Driver pleads guilty in hit and run accident

October 06, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man has admited he left the scene of a serious crash that seriously injured another driver.

Reginald Alls, 31. pleaded guilty to the charge Friday. 

Prosecutors say he ran a red light and hit another car at Grant and Garner back in March, leaving the other driver with broken bones all over his body.  Alls then hit a wall and ran from the scene, leaving behind his cell phone and learner's permit.

Alls faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced in December. 

