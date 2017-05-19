Driver in surveyor's death sentenced to 6 months in jail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York driver who was under the influence of marijuana when his speeding car struck and killed a surveyor has been sentenced to six months in jail.



Robert Sutherland, of Delevan, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter earlier this year in the death of 22-year-old Sam Pagano, of Sardinia. He was sentenced in Erie County Court on Thursday.



Authorities say Sutherland, who is also 22, was driving on Route 39 in Sardinia, south of Buffalo, in July when his car crossed the center line and struck Pagano as he surveyed the road.



Sutherland's driver's license has been revoked for at least a year and he'll spend five years on probation after his release from jail.

