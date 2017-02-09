Linda Edmister (Photo: NYSP)

OLEAN, NY - A Niagara County woman is facing charges after NY State Police say she disappeared with the tour bus she was driving to transport the St. Louis University basketball team to a Wednesday night game at St. Bonaventure University.

Linda Edmister, 56, had already dropped the team off and then could not be found. Troopers used the GPS on an item on the bus to track down the bus and Edmister.

The Grand Tour bus was located 35 miles from campus in the town of Randolph. During the investigation, Edmister was given a field sobriety test, which police say she failed.

Edmister was taken into custody and taken to the NY State Police barracks in Olean where Edmister registered a .22% BAC.

Edmister, was charged with driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated. She was supposed to transport the team after the game, but team officials were able to arrange for another bus and driver.

Edmister was given an appearance ticket and will appear in Randolph Town Court later this month.

(© 2017 WGRZ)