Driver arrested in crash that killed baby girl

The man driving the sport utility vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Route 104 in Webster on Halloween night, has been arrested, according to New York State Police.

Isaac McCrea, 33, of Rochester was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, said Trooper Mark O'Donnell,. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended registration, driving without Insurance and other traffic violations.

McCrea was eastbound when he drove a sport utility vehicle off the road, just east of Holt Road. He drove over a median, across a service road and struck a tree just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Karena McCrea, a 6-month-old girl, was located in a child seat and was pronounced dead at the scene, O'Donnell said.

McCrea was flanked by troopers and walked with a limp as he entered Webster Town Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.

"I'm sorry baby girl," he said as he approached the door. "I didn't mean it."

Two other young children were injured in the crash. Knyree McCrea, a two-year-old girl, suffered a possible head injury. Khairi McCrea, a five-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

While everyone in the vehicle shared the same last name, troopers could not immediately say how everyone is related.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, and two older children were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Isaac McCrea was treated and released into police custody. Knyree and Khairi both remained evaluation at Strong, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Webster police assisted with the investigation.

