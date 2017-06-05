Suspicious package at Dallas police headquarters deemed 'harmless'

Police headquarters

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department headquarters is no longer under lockdown due to a "suspicious package."

Police say hazmat crews removed the package and it was "found to be harmless." The building has reopened and the lockdown has been lifted.

A bottle containing some type of liquid was found near the north entrance at about 9:30 a.m. A source tells WFAA that personnel was asked to either go to the south side of the building or evacuate.

DPD's bomb squad turned things over to Dallas Fire-Rescue to investigate what was inside the bottle.

South Lamar Street was closed in the area during the lockdown.

Tower camera: Dallas Police Department headquarters under lockdown due to a suspicious package on June 5, 2017.

The Dallas Police Department is already on edge after coming under attack twice in the past two years.

In June 2015, the department’s headquarters came under attack when James Boulware opened fired from an armored van. He was then killed in a standoff with police, and four bags containing pipe bombs were found outside the building.

In July 2016, four Dallas police officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officer were ambushed and killed by a sniper while monitoring a demonstration in downtown Dallas.

