Dozens arrested in Fredonia

FREDONIA, NY-- The Village of Fredonia made dozens of arrests following a weekend of parties.

Many of the arrests were for disorderly conduct, open container or underage drinking.

The weekend before final exams at SUNY Fredonia is traditionally marked by off campus parties - not sanctioned by the college - which at times include drinking and rowdy behavior.

Fredonia Chief Bradley Meyers had previously advised that anyone arrested that weekend, would have video of their arrests – taken from the body cameras worn by police officers – posted on the Fredonia Police Department Facebook page.

However, following a meeting with college officials, the department decided against posting videos. But the Chief said he would release the names and charges of those arrested and he did. You can see the full list here:



Fredonia Arrests by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

