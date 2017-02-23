Diner Owner Charged with Arson

(Photo: Wyoming County Sheriff's)

WARSAW, NY-The owner of a Wyoming Co. diner is accused of allegedly burning the building down.

The Wyoming Co. Sheriff's Office Thursday charged Amy Goodenow, owner of the Castile Diner, with felony arson.

A call came in just after midnight, February 15th, that the diner was possibly on fire. When deputies arrived, they were met at the scene by Goodenow. A lengthy investigation showed that the fire was intentionally set.

Goodenow was arraigned in the Village of Castile Court and is currently free on bail. The Wyoming County District Attorney's office asked that bail be set at $50,000; however, the judge set bail at $5,000.

