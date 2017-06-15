Deputies attacked by inmates at Holding Center

Albert (Photo courtesy of Erie County Sheriff's Office)

BUFFALO, NY - Two deputies were hospitalized after they were allegedly attacked by inmates at the Erie County Holding Center this week, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. One deputy suffered significant facial injuries and the other suffered a large wound to her arm.

At about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, inmate Troung Cao allegedly punched Deputy Wilson at the holding center, causing significant bleeding. Wilson was taken to the Erie County Medical Center.

On Wednesday, The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Friedman was bitten on the right arm by inmate Cashmeire Albert. The bite caused significant bleeding and swelling..

Cao was charged with felony counts of assault with intent to cause injury to an officer and assault while confined in a correctional facility. Albert is charged with a felony count of assault while confined in a correctional facility.

Both deputies were taken to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment. It's unclear when they will be able to return to work.

