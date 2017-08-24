Depew Police investigating bank robbery

Photo: Depew Police

DEPEW, NY — The Depew Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday at Northwest Savings Bank at 2070 George Urban Blvd at about 2:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black person, about 5-foot-5 and about 120 pounds. The suspect was dressed as a woman but may have been a male.

The suspect fled the bank on foot wearing a black baseball cap, a sweat shirt and black pants with an undetermined amount of money.

If you recognize this suspect, or have any information, you are asked to call the Depew Detective Bureau at 716-685-5793 Ext 6.

