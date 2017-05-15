Deadly batch of heroin in Chautauqua County

Police warn anyone using heroin to be wary, as it may be contaminated with other substances which may cause heroin to be more potent. Police sent a picture of a pattern on a bindle that was recovered as some of the scenes they are investigating (Photo: Southern Tier Drug Task Force)

FREDONIA, NY-- Several police agencies in Chautauqua County are investigating several heroin-related overdoses that have happened in the northern part of the county, including Fredonia and Dunkirk, in the past week.

At least two people died as a result of the overdoses, according to police. The others were revived by Narcan.

Police are awaiting lab results to determine if other substances were mixed into the heroin.

Investigators warn anyone using heroin to be wary, as it may be contaminated with other substances which may cause the heroin to be more potent. Police sent a picture of a pattern on a bindle that was recovered as some of the scenes they are investigating.

If you have any information on anyone that may be distributing heroin, or other narcotics, to contact them at: 1-800-344-8702 or 716-363-0313.

