BUFFALO, N.Y.-- A reward of up to $2,500 from Crime Stoppers is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for killing a Buffalo man.

Leon Nelson was found dead on July 31st, 2017 near 196 May Street in Buffalo.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Buffalo tip line, at 716-867-6161.

