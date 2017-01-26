Crime alert: Warning about card skimmers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A joint press conference was held Thursday at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announcing the arrest of three men in connection with card skimming. Their names are Yordani Ramirez-Salgado, Ernesto Alvarez-Santos and Abel Garcia-Fernandez.

"We believe that these three guys from Florida have come to New York, various ways of transportation, and along the way and upon getting to New York have compromised hundreds of people's credit card information using skimming devices and other devices and the internet to complete their mission with grabbing and obtaining information and using it unlawfully," Trooper James O'Callaghan with the New York State Police, said.

O'Callaghan said these skimming devices are placed in card readers, often at gas stations or ATMs. When a person swipes their card, it records the number and pin. Skimmers can then create a new card with that information and start charging.

Investigators said they are handling hundreds of cases like this.

The three arrested this week were caught trying to use skimmed gift cards at a Walmart in the Town of Albion.

"We've arrested three people but we do believe that these three men are part of a larger group of people who are on the same goal here," Trooper O'Callaghan said.

Investigators explained that it is hard to actually see the skimming device but they have a few tips to protect yourself. First, make a habit of checking your bank statement daily. Second, set a limit with your bank and if a purchase is over that amount, the bank will alert you. And third, do not use a debit card directly linked to cash. Use a credit card.

Police said this still might not be enough.

"The problem is technology is getting exponentially better so we have to combat that with these guys who are well-funded," O'Callaghan explained. "They use technology to obtain credit card numbers...we're making sure we're keeping ahead."

The three men arrested are being held on bail and are facing a number of felony and misdemeanor charges.

