Credit fraud alert in Orleans County

MEDINA, N.Y. - The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about credit/debit card fraud after receiving numerous complaints on Friday January 20.

Investigators say someone put a skimmer on gas pumps at the Crosby's Gas Station in the Town of Kendall. A skimmer is used by thieves to steal credit information from consumers. It fits over the card reader slot of an ATM or gas pump and saves information on the card.

Anyone who pumped gas and paid wiith a credit card at this locatioon should contact their bank to see if they have been a victim of fraud.

Victims should also contact the Orleans County Sheriff's Office at (585) 589-5527.

