Couple sentenced for chaining teen to bed

Following an investigation, New York State Police say Shirley Sherwood, 50 and George Colton, 56, of Middlebury, used a 15-foot dog chain and three padlocks to secure the teen to the bed to control at night, and at other times. (Photo: New York State Police)

WARSAW, NY-- A Wyoming County grandmother and her live-in boyfriend, accused of chaining a teen to his bed, have pled guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say Colton and Sherwood chained her 16-year-old grandson to a bed against his will multiple times.

State Police were called to a home on Blackhouse Road in the Town of Middlebury in June, for a report of an uncontrollable teen. When police went to the home, they say they did an investigation, that included interviewing multiple people. Police said, at the time, there was enough evidence to charge Sherwood and Colton.

George Colton and Shirley Sherwood were sentenced to three-years probation.