WGRZ
Close

Couple facing drug charges after traffic stop

WGRZ 4:31 PM. EDT October 03, 2017

BRANT, NY--  A WNY couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Erie County Sheriff deputies say they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Route 5 near Evangola State Park just after 1am. 

During their investigation, deputies found cocaine, a pipe and a hypodermic needle.   

The driver of the vehicle, Richard Crull, 33, of North Collins, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance, as well as other vehicle and traffic violations. 

His passenger, Laura Wojciechowski, 30, of Hamburg, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.  She also had a warrant for drug charges out of the City of Buffalo.

Crull was released after posting bail.  Wojciechowski remains in the Erie County Holding Center pending her arraignment. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories