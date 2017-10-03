Couple facing drug charges after traffic stop

BRANT, NY-- A WNY couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Erie County Sheriff deputies say they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Route 5 near Evangola State Park just after 1am.
During their investigation, deputies found cocaine, a pipe and a hypodermic needle.
The driver of the vehicle, Richard Crull, 33, of North Collins, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance, as well as other vehicle and traffic violations.
His passenger, Laura Wojciechowski, 30, of Hamburg, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle. She also had a warrant for drug charges out of the City of Buffalo.
Crull was released after posting bail. Wojciechowski remains in the Erie County Holding Center pending her arraignment.
