Couple arrested for murdering son, then setting fire to cover it up

ELMIRA, N.Y.-- Police are investigating a horrific crime, in which two parents are accused of killing their 16-year-old developmentally disabled, adopted son; then setting their home on fire to try to cover it up.

Officials say the incident happened in the Chenango County town of Guilford on March 1st.



Wednesday, 35-year-old Ernest Franklin the second and his 33-year-old wife Heather, were arrested after an autopsy found that their son Jeffrey died before the fire. Investigators had originally thought the fire appeared to be an accident.

Police haven't released a motive in this case.

Earnest and Heather Franklin both pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.

They are scheduled to appear for a felony hearing at the Guilford town court on Monday.

