Couple admits receiving $1M in fraudulent benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A western New York couple has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving more than $1 million in federal government benefits.



Prosecutors said Wednesday that 59-year-old Richard Klaffka pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, and his 62-year-old wife, Cathleen, pleaded guilty to concealing a known felon.



Prosecutors say Richard Klaffka told the Veterans Affairs that because of an injury connected to his military service he was confined to a wheelchair, even though he regularly engaged in extensive physical activities. To promote the fraud, his wife pushed him in a wheelchair when at the VA hospital.



Richard Klaffka also received compensation benefits from the United States Postal Service.



Sentencing is scheduled for July. The couple also was ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution.

