Counterfeit currency alert in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour is alerting the public about several counterfeit bills that are being passed at several businesses in the Lockport and Newfane areas.

Voutour says this involves $50 and $100 bills that have asian writing on the front and back. The bills were purchased online and look very similar to U.S. currency.

Anyone with information about these bills or the people attempting to pass them should call the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau at (716) 438-3332 during normal business hours or (716) 438-3393 outside of normal business hours.

