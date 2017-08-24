Counterfeit $20 bills spotted in Dunkirk

Photo of the suspected fake bills. Photo: Dunkirk Police

DUNKIRK, NY — Police are investigating complaints of counterfeit $20 bills being distributed in the southern tier, according to Dunkirk Sgt. Daniel Manzella.

The bills contain Chinese writing in red ink on both sides.

Police ask that you do not accept any of these bills, and if you have information about the bills, you are asked to contact the Dunkirk Police Headquarters at (716) 366-2266.

