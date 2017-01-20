Concern grows over spike in violence

BUFFALO, NY - It has been a very violent month in the City of Buffalo, with seven homicides already this month. Community leaders are expressing their concern about the culture in the city, specifically among teenagers.

The last time, the city reached anywhere close to seven homicides was back in 2010 with five.

"I've never been to so many, in January, been to so many different funerals," said Murray Holman the executive director of Stop the Violence.

In a meeting, leaders of several anti-violence groups, spoke to us candidly about the violence.

"The City of Buffalo does have a gang problem, but this is not what is spiking the homicides, what is spiking the homicides in the area is a gang mentality," said Pastor James Giles of Peacemakers, "a lot of these happened due to robberies these are responses to people getting robbed."

Giles says what's said on social media has triggered violence. And, that the first shooting of the year originated from a dispute on Facebook. They also spoke about the deep, underlying issues in the Eastside community, that need to be addressed to make the streets safer. "It really starts with our families like pastor said it's a culture that we really need to change the mentality," said Lenny Lane of FATHERS. "[The] poverty problem will be fixed once they begin to invest into community urban community, infrastructure to build and encourage corporations and businesses to begin to create jobs," Giles said. 2 On Your Side requested to speak to Mayor Byron Brown after the swearing in of new police recruits Friday. He refused to do an interview on what the city is doing to create jobs on the eastside. A spokesperson told us there are multiple projects that are being developed, like the Northland Corridor project which is expected to open later this year and have a manufacturing hub and provide job training.

